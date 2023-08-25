MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of ₹109050 and a closing price of ₹108783.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹109116.2, while the lowest price was ₹108088.9. The market capitalization of MRF stands at ₹45979.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹111939.95, while the 52-week low was ₹78000. A total of 131 shares were traded on the BSE.
The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹108750 with a percent change of 0.18. The net change is 198.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% from its previous value, and the actual change in price is 198.3.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹108880. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 328.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.99%
|3 Months
|6.45%
|6 Months
|25.21%
|YTD
|22.66%
|1 Year
|27.36%
The current price of MRF stock is ₹108,412.4. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -371.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, MRF BSE had a volume of 131 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹108,783.7.
