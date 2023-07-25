MRF Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
MRF stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 102020.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102400.95 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹101929.55 and closed at ₹102020.8. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹103045.5, while the lowest price was ₹101751.55. MRF has a market capitalization of ₹43429.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102900, and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The stock had a BSE volume of 114 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
