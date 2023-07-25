Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 102020.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102400.95 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 101929.55 and closed at 102020.8. The stock's highest price during the day was 103045.5, while the lowest price was 101751.55. MRF has a market capitalization of 43429.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102900, and the 52-week low is 78000. The stock had a BSE volume of 114 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹102020.8 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for MRF was 114 shares. The closing price for MRF was 102020.8.

