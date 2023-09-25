Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 25 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 108901.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108626.15 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was 108,700 and the close price was 108,901.55. The stock reached a high of 109,250 and a low of 108,515.55 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is currently 46,069.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112,671.2 and the 52-week low is 78,000. The trading volume on the BSE was 103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108901.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for MRF was 103 shares. The closing price for MRF was 108901.55.

