MRF Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
MRF stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 150094 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150720.8 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 149300.05, reached a high of 151283.4 and a low of 149300.05 before closing at 150094. The market capitalization was 63905.62 crore with a 52-week high of 151283.4 and a low of 81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 268 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

