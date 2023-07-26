MRF Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
MRF stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 102709.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102600 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of ₹102706.5, a closing price of ₹102709.25, a high of ₹102706.5, and a low of ₹102100. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹43514.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103045.5 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF on this day was 66 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:11:15 AM IST
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹102709.25 yesterday
On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 66 shares were traded.
