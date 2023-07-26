MRF Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of ₹102706.5, a closing price of ₹102709.25, a high of ₹102706.5, and a low of ₹102100. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹43514.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103045.5 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF on this day was 66 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.