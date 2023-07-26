Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 102709.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102600 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of 102706.5, a closing price of 102709.25, a high of 102706.5, and a low of 102100. The market capitalization of MRF is 43514.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103045.5 and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for MRF on this day was 66 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹102709.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 66 shares were traded. The closing price for these shares was 102,709.25.

