MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at ₹107200.05, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF shares was ₹109,000 and the close price was ₹108,842.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹109,896.6, while the lowest price was ₹108,251.4. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at ₹46,054.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113,379.1, and the 52-week low is ₹81,390.95. On the BSE, a total of 152 shares of MRF were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

MRF share price update :MRF closed today at ₹107200.05, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹108653.05 Today, the closing price of MRF stock was ₹107200.05. This represents a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -1453 from the previous closing price of ₹108653.05.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2553.0 -39.05 -1.51 2644.85 1801.0 49353.88 MRF 107200.05 -1453.0 -1.34 113379.1 81390.95 45465.04 Apollo Tyres 372.0 -2.8 -0.75 440.95 269.73 23625.76 CEAT 2117.4 16.85 0.8 2640.0 1357.6 8564.9 Bengal & Assam Company 6830.05 60.7 0.9 7190.0 2606.0 7715.45

MRF share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of MRF stock was ₹107,037.35 and the high price was ₹108,700.

MRF October futures opened at 108649.9 as against previous close of 108741.2 MRF, a leading tire manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 107617.55. The bid price stands at INR 107318.8 with a bid quantity of 10. On the other hand, the offer price is INR 107520.25, accompanied by an offer quantity of 10. The stock's open interest currently stands at 4620.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of MRF Ltd stock is 81,380.05, while the 52-week high price is 113,439.30.

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹107580.6, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹108653.05 The current stock price of MRF is ₹107580.6, with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -1072.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.99% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net decrease of ₹1072.45.

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹112000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.0 (-97.96%) & ₹0.1 (-99.36%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-100.0%) & ₹45.2 (-17.06%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2543.0 -49.05 -1.89 2644.85 1801.0 49160.56 MRF 107447.5 -1205.55 -1.11 113379.1 81390.95 45569.99 Apollo Tyres 372.1 -2.7 -0.72 440.95 269.73 23632.11 CEAT 2125.0 24.45 1.16 2640.0 1357.6 8595.64 Bengal & Assam Company 6719.0 -50.35 -0.74 7190.0 2606.0 7590.0

MRF share price live: Today's Price range Today, MRF stock reached a low price of ₹107,037.35 and a high price of ₹108,700.

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹107305, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹108653.05 As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹107,305. There has been a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -1348.05, reflecting a decrease of ₹1,348.05.

MRF October futures opened at 108649.9 as against previous close of 108741.2 MRF is a stock with a spot price of 107597.4. The current bid price is 107376.0, and the offer price is 107458.05. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 10. The open interest for MRF is 5160.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹107390, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹108653.05 The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹107390, with a percent change of -1.16%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1263.05, indicating a decrease of ₹1263.05 in the stock price. Click here for MRF Key Metrics

MRF share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 109693.09 10 Days 109065.06 20 Days 108625.11 50 Days 108478.16 100 Days 104826.95 300 Days 96987.42

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.55 (-96.22%) & ₹2.75 (-51.75%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.55 (+3000.0%) & ₹150.1 (+175.41%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The low price of MRF stock for today is ₹107037.35, while the high price is ₹108700.

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹107535.45, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹108653.05 As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹107535.45. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1117.6, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Click here for MRF Board Meetings

MRF Live Updates MRF More Information

MRF October futures opened at 108649.9 as against previous close of 108741.2 MRF is currently trading at a spot price of INR 107,313.45. The bid price stands at INR 107,033.8 with a bid quantity of 10, while the offer price is INR 107,267.6 with an offer quantity of 20. The stock has an open interest of 5660.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2546.95 -45.1 -1.74 2644.85 1801.0 49236.92 MRF 107373.35 -1279.7 -1.18 113379.1 81390.95 45538.54 Apollo Tyres 371.25 -3.55 -0.95 440.95 269.73 23578.12 CEAT 2099.1 -1.45 -0.07 2640.0 1357.6 8490.88 Bengal & Assam Company 6600.0 -169.35 -2.5 7190.0 2606.0 7455.58

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107200, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹108653.05 The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹107200. There has been a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1453.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1453.05.

MRF share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of MRF stock was ₹107037.35 and the high price was ₹108700.

MRF share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 0 Buy 2 2 2 1 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 2 2 2 3 Strong Sell 4 4 4 4

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.0 (-90.47%) & ₹2.75 (-51.75%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.5 (+4900.0%) & ₹250.1 (+358.9%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107200.2, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹108653.05 The current data for MRF stock shows that its price is ₹107200.2. There has been a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1452.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by this amount.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2531.0 -61.05 -2.36 2644.85 1801.0 48928.58 MRF 107254.75 -1398.3 -1.29 113379.1 81390.95 45488.24 Apollo Tyres 369.9 -4.9 -1.31 440.95 269.73 23492.38 CEAT 2100.0 -0.55 -0.03 2640.0 1357.6 8494.52 Bengal & Assam Company 6579.85 -189.5 -2.8 7190.0 2606.0 7432.82

MRF October futures opened at 108649.9 as against previous close of 108741.2 MRF, a leading Indian tire manufacturer, has a spot price of INR 107550. The bid price stands at INR 107347.0, and the offer price is INR 107456.05. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 10. The stock has an open interest of 6010. MRF is a renowned brand known for its quality tires and is actively traded in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹107600, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹108653.05 As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹107600. It has experienced a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -1053.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% and the value has dropped by ₹1053.05.

MRF share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of MRF stock was ₹107,600 and the high price was ₹108,700.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2530.7 -61.35 -2.37 2644.85 1801.0 48922.78 MRF 108036.3 -616.75 -0.57 113379.1 81390.95 45819.71 Apollo Tyres 369.1 -5.7 -1.52 440.95 269.73 23441.58 CEAT 2101.1 0.55 0.03 2640.0 1357.6 8498.97 Bengal & Assam Company 6590.0 -179.35 -2.65 7190.0 2606.0 7444.28

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹112000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.0 (-95.23%) & ₹1.1 (-92.93%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.05 (+2000.0%) & ₹55.0 (+0.92%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹108036.3, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹108653.05 The current price of MRF stock is ₹108,036.3 with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -616.75. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.57% and has decreased by ₹616.75 in value.

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The low price of MRF stock for today was ₹107,625.3 and the high price was ₹108,700.

MRF October futures opened at 108649.9 as against previous close of 108741.2 MRF stock is currently trading at a spot price of 107800. The bid price stands at 107543.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 107643.2. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 10. The open interest for MRF stock stands at 6690.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF Live Updates MRF More Information

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹107999.8, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹108653.05 The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹107999.8. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -653.25, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.

MRF share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.03% 3 Months 10.7% 6 Months 24.53% YTD 22.7% 1 Year 24.37%

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108690, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹108653.05 The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹108690 with a percent change of 0.03. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 36.95, which means the stock has gained 36.95 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a small positive change in its value.

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108842.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 152. The closing price for the shares was ₹108,842.95.