MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at 107200.05, down -1.34% from yesterday's 108653.05

27 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 108653.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107200.05 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF shares was 109,000 and the close price was 108,842.95. The highest price reached during the day was 109,896.6, while the lowest price was 108,251.4. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at 46,054.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 113,379.1, and the 52-week low is 81,390.95. On the BSE, a total of 152 shares of MRF were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST MRF share price update :MRF closed today at ₹107200.05, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

Today, the closing price of MRF stock was 107200.05. This represents a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -1453 from the previous closing price of 108653.05.

26 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2553.0-39.05-1.512644.851801.049353.88
MRF107200.05-1453.0-1.34113379.181390.9545465.04
Apollo Tyres372.0-2.8-0.75440.95269.7323625.76
CEAT2117.416.850.82640.01357.68564.9
Bengal & Assam Company6830.0560.70.97190.02606.07715.45
26 Oct 2023, 05:31 PM IST MRF share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of MRF stock was 107,037.35 and the high price was 108,700.

26 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST MRF October futures opened at 108649.9 as against previous close of 108741.2

MRF, a leading tire manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 107617.55. The bid price stands at INR 107318.8 with a bid quantity of 10. On the other hand, the offer price is INR 107520.25, accompanied by an offer quantity of 10. The stock's open interest currently stands at 4620.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:30 PM IST MRF Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of MRF Ltd stock is 81,380.05, while the 52-week high price is 113,439.30.

26 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹107580.6, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

The current stock price of MRF is 107580.6, with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -1072.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.99% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net decrease of 1072.45.

26 Oct 2023, 02:53 PM IST Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 112000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.0 (-97.96%) & 0.1 (-99.36%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-100.0%) & 45.2 (-17.06%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:43 PM IST MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2543.0-49.05-1.892644.851801.049160.56
MRF107447.5-1205.55-1.11113379.181390.9545569.99
Apollo Tyres372.1-2.7-0.72440.95269.7323632.11
CEAT2125.024.451.162640.01357.68595.64
Bengal & Assam Company6719.0-50.35-0.747190.02606.07590.0
26 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST MRF share price live: Today's Price range

Today, MRF stock reached a low price of 107,037.35 and a high price of 108,700.

26 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹107305, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 107,305. There has been a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -1348.05, reflecting a decrease of 1,348.05.

26 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST MRF October futures opened at 108649.9 as against previous close of 108741.2

MRF is a stock with a spot price of 107597.4. The current bid price is 107376.0, and the offer price is 107458.05. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 10. The open interest for MRF is 5160.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹107390, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 107390, with a percent change of -1.16%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1263.05, indicating a decrease of 1263.05 in the stock price.

Click here for MRF Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST MRF share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days109693.09
10 Days109065.06
20 Days108625.11
50 Days108478.16
100 Days104826.95
300 Days96987.42
26 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.55 (-96.22%) & 2.75 (-51.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.55 (+3000.0%) & 150.1 (+175.41%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of MRF stock for today is 107037.35, while the high price is 108700.

26 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹107535.45, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 107535.45. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1117.6, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

Click here for MRF Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST MRF Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST MRF October futures opened at 108649.9 as against previous close of 108741.2

MRF is currently trading at a spot price of INR 107,313.45. The bid price stands at INR 107,033.8 with a bid quantity of 10, while the offer price is INR 107,267.6 with an offer quantity of 20. The stock has an open interest of 5660.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2546.95-45.1-1.742644.851801.049236.92
MRF107373.35-1279.7-1.18113379.181390.9545538.54
Apollo Tyres371.25-3.55-0.95440.95269.7323578.12
CEAT2099.1-1.45-0.072640.01357.68490.88
Bengal & Assam Company6600.0-169.35-2.57190.02606.07455.58
26 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107200, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 107200. There has been a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1453.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1453.05.

26 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST MRF share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of MRF stock was 107037.35 and the high price was 108700.

26 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST MRF share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2221
Hold2222
Sell2223
Strong Sell4444
26 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.0 (-90.47%) & 2.75 (-51.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.5 (+4900.0%) & 250.1 (+358.9%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:46 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107200.2, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

The current data for MRF stock shows that its price is 107200.2. There has been a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1452.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by this amount.

26 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2531.0-61.05-2.362644.851801.048928.58
MRF107254.75-1398.3-1.29113379.181390.9545488.24
Apollo Tyres369.9-4.9-1.31440.95269.7323492.38
CEAT2100.0-0.55-0.032640.01357.68494.52
Bengal & Assam Company6579.85-189.5-2.87190.02606.07432.82
26 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST MRF October futures opened at 108649.9 as against previous close of 108741.2

MRF, a leading Indian tire manufacturer, has a spot price of INR 107550. The bid price stands at INR 107347.0, and the offer price is INR 107456.05. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 10. The stock has an open interest of 6010. MRF is a renowned brand known for its quality tires and is actively traded in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹107600, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 107600. It has experienced a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -1053.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% and the value has dropped by 1053.05.

26 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST MRF share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of MRF stock was 107,600 and the high price was 108,700.

26 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2530.7-61.35-2.372644.851801.048922.78
MRF108036.3-616.75-0.57113379.181390.9545819.71
Apollo Tyres369.1-5.7-1.52440.95269.7323441.58
CEAT2101.10.550.032640.01357.68498.97
Bengal & Assam Company6590.0-179.35-2.657190.02606.07444.28
26 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 112000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.0 (-95.23%) & 1.1 (-92.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.05 (+2000.0%) & 55.0 (+0.92%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹108036.3, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

The current price of MRF stock is 108,036.3 with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -616.75. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.57% and has decreased by 616.75 in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of MRF stock for today was 107,625.3 and the high price was 108,700.

26 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST MRF October futures opened at 108649.9 as against previous close of 108741.2

MRF stock is currently trading at a spot price of 107800. The bid price stands at 107543.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 107643.2. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 10. The open interest for MRF stock stands at 6690.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST MRF Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹107999.8, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 107999.8. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -653.25, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.

26 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.03%
3 Months10.7%
6 Months24.53%
YTD22.7%
1 Year24.37%
26 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108690, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 108690 with a percent change of 0.03. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 36.95, which means the stock has gained 36.95 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a small positive change in its value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108842.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 152. The closing price for the shares was 108,842.95.

