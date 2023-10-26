MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at 107200.05, down -1.34% from yesterday's 108653.05

On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF shares was ₹109,000 and the close price was ₹108,842.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹109,896.6, while the lowest price was ₹108,251.4. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at ₹46,054.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113,379.1, and the 52-week low is ₹81,390.95. On the BSE, a total of 152 shares of MRF were traded.
Today, the closing price of MRF stock was ₹107200.05. This represents a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -1453 from the previous closing price of ₹108653.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Balkrishna Industries
|2553.0
|-39.05
|-1.51
|2644.85
|1801.0
|49353.88
|MRF
|107200.05
|-1453.0
|-1.34
|113379.1
|81390.95
|45465.04
|Apollo Tyres
|372.0
|-2.8
|-0.75
|440.95
|269.73
|23625.76
|CEAT
|2117.4
|16.85
|0.8
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8564.9
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6830.05
|60.7
|0.9
|7190.0
|2606.0
|7715.45
Today, the low price of MRF stock was ₹107,037.35 and the high price was ₹108,700.
MRF, a leading tire manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 107617.55. The bid price stands at INR 107318.8 with a bid quantity of 10. On the other hand, the offer price is INR 107520.25, accompanied by an offer quantity of 10. The stock's open interest currently stands at 4620.
The 52-week low price of MRF Ltd stock is 81,380.05, while the 52-week high price is 113,439.30.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹107580.6, with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -1072.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.99% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net decrease of ₹1072.45.
Top active call options for MRF at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹112000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.0 (-97.96%) & ₹0.1 (-99.36%) respectively.
Top active put options for MRF at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-100.0%) & ₹45.2 (-17.06%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Balkrishna Industries
|2543.0
|-49.05
|-1.89
|2644.85
|1801.0
|49160.56
|MRF
|107447.5
|-1205.55
|-1.11
|113379.1
|81390.95
|45569.99
|Apollo Tyres
|372.1
|-2.7
|-0.72
|440.95
|269.73
|23632.11
|CEAT
|2125.0
|24.45
|1.16
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8595.64
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6719.0
|-50.35
|-0.74
|7190.0
|2606.0
|7590.0
Today, MRF stock reached a low price of ₹107,037.35 and a high price of ₹108,700.
As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹107,305. There has been a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -1348.05, reflecting a decrease of ₹1,348.05.
MRF is a stock with a spot price of 107597.4. The current bid price is 107376.0, and the offer price is 107458.05. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 10. The open interest for MRF is 5160.
The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹107390, with a percent change of -1.16%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1263.05, indicating a decrease of ₹1263.05 in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|109693.09
|10 Days
|109065.06
|20 Days
|108625.11
|50 Days
|108478.16
|100 Days
|104826.95
|300 Days
|96987.42
Top active call options for MRF at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.55 (-96.22%) & ₹2.75 (-51.75%) respectively.
Top active put options for MRF at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.55 (+3000.0%) & ₹150.1 (+175.41%) respectively.
The low price of MRF stock for today is ₹107037.35, while the high price is ₹108700.
As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹107535.45. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1117.6, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.
MRF is currently trading at a spot price of INR 107,313.45. The bid price stands at INR 107,033.8 with a bid quantity of 10, while the offer price is INR 107,267.6 with an offer quantity of 20. The stock has an open interest of 5660.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Balkrishna Industries
|2546.95
|-45.1
|-1.74
|2644.85
|1801.0
|49236.92
|MRF
|107373.35
|-1279.7
|-1.18
|113379.1
|81390.95
|45538.54
|Apollo Tyres
|371.25
|-3.55
|-0.95
|440.95
|269.73
|23578.12
|CEAT
|2099.1
|-1.45
|-0.07
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8490.88
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6600.0
|-169.35
|-2.5
|7190.0
|2606.0
|7455.58
The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹107200. There has been a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1453.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1453.05.
Today, the low price of MRF stock was ₹107037.35 and the high price was ₹108700.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Top active call options for MRF at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.0 (-90.47%) & ₹2.75 (-51.75%) respectively.
Top active put options for MRF at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.5 (+4900.0%) & ₹250.1 (+358.9%) respectively.
The current data for MRF stock shows that its price is ₹107200.2. There has been a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1452.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by this amount.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Balkrishna Industries
|2531.0
|-61.05
|-2.36
|2644.85
|1801.0
|48928.58
|MRF
|107254.75
|-1398.3
|-1.29
|113379.1
|81390.95
|45488.24
|Apollo Tyres
|369.9
|-4.9
|-1.31
|440.95
|269.73
|23492.38
|CEAT
|2100.0
|-0.55
|-0.03
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8494.52
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6579.85
|-189.5
|-2.8
|7190.0
|2606.0
|7432.82
MRF, a leading Indian tire manufacturer, has a spot price of INR 107550. The bid price stands at INR 107347.0, and the offer price is INR 107456.05. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 10. The stock has an open interest of 6010. MRF is a renowned brand known for its quality tires and is actively traded in the market.
As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹107600. It has experienced a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -1053.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% and the value has dropped by ₹1053.05.
Today, the low price of MRF stock was ₹107,600 and the high price was ₹108,700.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Balkrishna Industries
|2530.7
|-61.35
|-2.37
|2644.85
|1801.0
|48922.78
|MRF
|108036.3
|-616.75
|-0.57
|113379.1
|81390.95
|45819.71
|Apollo Tyres
|369.1
|-5.7
|-1.52
|440.95
|269.73
|23441.58
|CEAT
|2101.1
|0.55
|0.03
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8498.97
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6590.0
|-179.35
|-2.65
|7190.0
|2606.0
|7444.28
Top active call options for MRF at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹112000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.0 (-95.23%) & ₹1.1 (-92.93%) respectively.
Top active put options for MRF at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.05 (+2000.0%) & ₹55.0 (+0.92%) respectively.
The current price of MRF stock is ₹108,036.3 with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -616.75. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.57% and has decreased by ₹616.75 in value.
The low price of MRF stock for today was ₹107,625.3 and the high price was ₹108,700.
MRF stock is currently trading at a spot price of 107800. The bid price stands at 107543.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 107643.2. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 10. The open interest for MRF stock stands at 6690.
The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹107999.8. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -653.25, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.03%
|3 Months
|10.7%
|6 Months
|24.53%
|YTD
|22.7%
|1 Year
|24.37%
The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹108690 with a percent change of 0.03. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 36.95, which means the stock has gained 36.95 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a small positive change in its value.
On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 152. The closing price for the shares was ₹108,842.95.
