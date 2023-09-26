Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 109266.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109440 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 109050.85 and closed at 108626.15. The stock had a high of 109414.45 and a low of 107700. The market capitalization of MRF is currently 46404.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112671.2 and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 171 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST MRF Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹109440, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹109266.5

The current data of MRF stock shows that the price is 109440, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 173.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.16% and has gained 173.5 points.

26 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.12%
3 Months4.35%
6 Months30.64%
YTD23.52%
1 Year32.4%
26 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108626.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 171. The closing price for the shares was 108,626.15.

