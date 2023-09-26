MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹109050.85 and closed at ₹108626.15. The stock had a high of ₹109414.45 and a low of ₹107700. The market capitalization of MRF is currently ₹46404.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112671.2 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 171 shares.
The current data of MRF stock shows that the price is ₹109440, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 173.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.16% and has gained 173.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.12%
|3 Months
|4.35%
|6 Months
|30.64%
|YTD
|23.52%
|1 Year
|32.4%
