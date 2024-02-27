Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 148411.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149000 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for MRF, the open price was 150600.05, the close price was 150777.9, the high was 151058, and the low was 147406.45. The market capitalization was 63023.15 crore, with a 52-week high of 151283.4 and a 52-week low of 81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹149000, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹148411.4

The current price of MRF stock is 149000 with a net change of 588.6 and a percent change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹150777.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MRF had a trading volume of 711 shares with a closing price of 150777.9.

