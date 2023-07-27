MRF Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at a price of ₹103,100 and closed at ₹102,479.9. The stock reached a high of ₹103,133.85 and a low of ₹102,089.15 during the day. MRF has a market capitalization of ₹43,307.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹103,045.5 and its 52-week low is ₹78,000. There were only 67 shares traded on the BSE for MRF on this day.

