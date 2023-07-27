Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 102479.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102113 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at a price of 103,100 and closed at 102,479.9. The stock reached a high of 103,133.85 and a low of 102,089.15 during the day. MRF has a market capitalization of 43,307.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 103,045.5 and its 52-week low is 78,000. There were only 67 shares traded on the BSE for MRF on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:04 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹102479.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 67 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 102,479.9.

