MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at ₹107968.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹107512.6

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was ₹108653 and the close price was ₹108653.05. The stock had a high of ₹108700 and a low of ₹107037.35. The market capitalization for MRF is ₹45465.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113379.1 and the 52-week low is ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 354 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF closed today at ₹107968.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹107512.6 Today, the closing price of MRF stock was ₹107,968.2, with a net change of ₹455.6 and a percent change of 0.42. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹107,512.6.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2598.95 40.6 1.59 2644.85 1801.0 50242.17 MRF 107968.2 455.6 0.42 113379.1 81390.95 45790.83 Apollo Tyres 374.55 4.4 1.19 440.95 269.73 23787.71 CEAT 2111.8 -2.45 -0.12 2640.0 1357.6 8542.25 Bengal & Assam Company 6818.0 -109.5 -1.58 7190.0 2606.0 7701.84

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for MRF stock is ₹107,929.05, while the high price is ₹108,900.

MRF October futures opened at 108000.15 as against previous close of 108012.25 MRF is a stock with a spot price of 108319.3. The bid price is 108650.0 and the offer price is 108696.65. The offer quantity is 5 and the bid quantity is 10. The open interest for MRF is 41570.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹108469.05, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹107512.6 The current stock price of MRF is ₹108,469.05. It has experienced a 0.89 percent increase, resulting in a net change of ₹956.45.

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹805.95 (+30.32%) & ₹2225.0 (+27.72%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹105000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹363.4 (-28.22%) & ₹1100.0 (-23.6%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2597.9 39.55 1.55 2644.85 1801.0 50221.87 MRF 108681.5 1168.9 1.09 113379.1 81390.95 46093.35 Apollo Tyres 376.55 6.4 1.73 440.95 269.73 23914.73 CEAT 2119.95 5.7 0.27 2640.0 1357.6 8575.22 Bengal & Assam Company 6830.0 -97.5 -1.41 7190.0 2606.0 7715.39

MRF October futures opened at 108000.15 as against previous close of 108012.25 MRF is currently trading at a spot price of 108728.6 with a bid price of 109135.4 and an offer price of 109245.85. The offer quantity is 5 and the bid quantity is also 5. The stock has an open interest of 41535.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF share price live: Today's Price range Today, the stock price of MRF reached a low of ₹107,929.05 and a high of ₹108,900.

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108900, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹107512.6 Based on the current data, the MRF stock is priced at ₹108900. It has experienced a percent change of 1.29, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1387.4, implying that the stock has risen by this amount.

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹108292.7, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹107512.6 The current stock price of MRF is ₹108,292.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 780.1. Click here for MRF Key Metrics

MRF share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 109241.26 10 Days 109208.59 20 Days 108594.44 50 Days 108524.02 100 Days 104939.49 300 Days 97091.71

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹735.05 (+18.85%) & ₹1941.55 (+11.45%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹105000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹392.1 (-22.56%) & ₹1227.85 (-14.72%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price live: Today's Price range Today, the stock price of MRF hit a low of ₹107,929.05 and a high of ₹108,499.95.

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹108337.55, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹107512.6 The current stock price of MRF is ₹108,337.55, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 824.95. Click here for MRF Board Meetings

MRF Live Updates MRF More Information

MRF October futures opened at 108000.15 as against previous close of 108012.25 MRF stock is currently priced at 108006.25 in the spot market. The bid price is slightly higher at 108284.85, while the offer price is at 108399.1. Both the bid and offer quantities are 5. The stock has an open interest of 41475.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹108025.2, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹107512.6 The current stock price of MRF is ₹108025.2. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 512.6.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2602.65 44.3 1.73 2644.85 1801.0 50313.7 MRF 108025.2 512.6 0.48 113379.1 81390.95 45815.0 Apollo Tyres 374.9 4.75 1.28 440.95 269.73 23809.93 CEAT 2120.0 5.75 0.27 2640.0 1357.6 8575.42 Bengal & Assam Company 6805.0 -122.5 -1.77 7190.0 2606.0 7687.15

MRF share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 0 Buy 2 2 2 1 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 2 2 2 3 Strong Sell 4 4 4 4

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for MRF stock is ₹107929.05, while the high price is ₹108499.95.

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 27 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹725.25 (+17.27%) & ₹1894.25 (+8.73%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 27 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹105000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹390.05 (-22.96%) & ₹1240.0 (-13.87%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF October futures opened at 108000.15 as against previous close of 108012.25 MRF is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 108230.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 108505.8, with a bid quantity of 5. On the other hand, the offer price is 108564.4, with an offer quantity of 10. The stock has a relatively high open interest of 41455, indicating potential market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹108153.1, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹107512.6 The current stock price of MRF is ₹108153.1 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 640.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6% from its previous value and has a net increase of 640.5 points. Click here for MRF News

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2600.45 42.1 1.65 2644.85 1801.0 50271.17 MRF 108153.1 640.5 0.6 113379.1 81390.95 45869.24 Apollo Tyres 377.5 7.35 1.99 440.95 269.73 23975.06 CEAT 2126.95 12.7 0.6 2640.0 1357.6 8603.53 Bengal & Assam Company 6761.0 -166.5 -2.4 7190.0 2606.0 7637.45

MRF share price live: Today's Price range MRF stock's low price for the day was ₹107929.05, while the high price reached ₹108499.95.

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108100, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹107512.6 As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹108,100. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 587.4, which means that the stock has gained 587.4 points.

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 27 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹725.0 (+17.23%) & ₹1890.0 (+8.49%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 27 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹105000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹380.0 (-24.95%) & ₹1359.75 (-5.56%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2608.0 49.65 1.94 2644.85 1801.0 50417.12 MRF 108400.0 887.4 0.83 113379.1 81390.95 45973.96 Apollo Tyres 376.55 6.4 1.73 440.95 269.73 23914.73 CEAT 2122.25 8.0 0.38 2640.0 1357.6 8584.52 Bengal & Assam Company 6901.0 -26.5 -0.38 7190.0 2606.0 7795.6

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹108180, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹107512.6 The current data shows that the stock price of MRF is ₹108180, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 667.4. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.62% or ₹667.4.

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The low price of MRF stock today was ₹107929.05, while the high price reached ₹108499.95.

MRF October futures opened at 108000.15 as against previous close of 108012.25 MRF, one of India's leading tyre manufacturers, is currently trading at a spot price of ₹108,336.05. The bid price stands at ₹108,717.6 with a bid quantity of 5, while the offer price is ₹108,800.0 with an offer quantity of 10. The stock has an open interest of 41,420. MRF's strong position in the market and consistent performance make it an attractive investment option.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF Live Updates MRF More Information

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹107200.05, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹108653.05 The current stock price of MRF is ₹107200.05 with a percent change of -1.34. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.34% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1453, indicating a decrease of ₹1453.

MRF share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.0% 3 Months 10.14% 6 Months 22.9% YTD 21.4% 1 Year 23.06%

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107200.05, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹108653.05 As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹107200.05. The percent change is -1.34, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1453, implying a decrease of ₹1453 in the stock price.

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108653.05 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for MRF was 354 shares, with the closing price at ₹108,653.05.