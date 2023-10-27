comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at 107968.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's 107512.6
BackBack

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at ₹107968.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹107512.6

25 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 107512.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107968.2 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was 108653 and the close price was 108653.05. The stock had a high of 108700 and a low of 107037.35. The market capitalization for MRF is 45465.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 113379.1 and the 52-week low is 81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 354 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:37:43 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF closed today at ₹107968.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹107512.6

Today, the closing price of MRF stock was 107,968.2, with a net change of 455.6 and a percent change of 0.42. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 107,512.6.

27 Oct 2023, 06:15:02 PM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2598.9540.61.592644.851801.050242.17
MRF107968.2455.60.42113379.181390.9545790.83
Apollo Tyres374.554.41.19440.95269.7323787.71
CEAT2111.8-2.45-0.122640.01357.68542.25
Bengal & Assam Company6818.0-109.5-1.587190.02606.07701.84
27 Oct 2023, 05:43:54 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for MRF stock is 107,929.05, while the high price is 108,900.

27 Oct 2023, 03:26:14 PM IST

MRF October futures opened at 108000.15 as against previous close of 108012.25

MRF is a stock with a spot price of 108319.3. The bid price is 108650.0 and the offer price is 108696.65. The offer quantity is 5 and the bid quantity is 10. The open interest for MRF is 41570.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:09:51 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹108469.05, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹107512.6

The current stock price of MRF is 108,469.05. It has experienced a 0.89 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 956.45.

27 Oct 2023, 02:52:54 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 110000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 805.95 (+30.32%) & 2225.0 (+27.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 100000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 105000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 363.4 (-28.22%) & 1100.0 (-23.6%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:36:33 PM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2597.939.551.552644.851801.050221.87
MRF108681.51168.91.09113379.181390.9546093.35
Apollo Tyres376.556.41.73440.95269.7323914.73
CEAT2119.955.70.272640.01357.68575.22
Bengal & Assam Company6830.0-97.5-1.417190.02606.07715.39
27 Oct 2023, 02:26:20 PM IST

MRF October futures opened at 108000.15 as against previous close of 108012.25

MRF is currently trading at a spot price of 108728.6 with a bid price of 109135.4 and an offer price of 109245.85. The offer quantity is 5 and the bid quantity is also 5. The stock has an open interest of 41535.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:25:47 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock price of MRF reached a low of 107,929.05 and a high of 108,900.

27 Oct 2023, 02:20:50 PM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108900, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹107512.6

Based on the current data, the MRF stock is priced at 108900. It has experienced a percent change of 1.29, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1387.4, implying that the stock has risen by this amount.

27 Oct 2023, 01:57:42 PM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹108292.7, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹107512.6

The current stock price of MRF is 108,292.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 780.1.

Click here for MRF Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 01:36:15 PM IST

MRF share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days109241.26
10 Days109208.59
20 Days108594.44
50 Days108524.02
100 Days104939.49
300 Days97091.71
27 Oct 2023, 01:31:44 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 110000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 735.05 (+18.85%) & 1941.55 (+11.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 100000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 105000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 392.1 (-22.56%) & 1227.85 (-14.72%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:20:02 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock price of MRF hit a low of 107,929.05 and a high of 108,499.95.

27 Oct 2023, 01:09:51 PM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹108337.55, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹107512.6

The current stock price of MRF is 108,337.55, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 824.95.

Click here for MRF Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 01:01:23 PM IST

MRF Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:41:09 PM IST

MRF October futures opened at 108000.15 as against previous close of 108012.25

MRF stock is currently priced at 108006.25 in the spot market. The bid price is slightly higher at 108284.85, while the offer price is at 108399.1. Both the bid and offer quantities are 5. The stock has an open interest of 41475.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:37:44 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹108025.2, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹107512.6

The current stock price of MRF is 108025.2. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 512.6.

27 Oct 2023, 12:37:08 PM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2602.6544.31.732644.851801.050313.7
MRF108025.2512.60.48113379.181390.9545815.0
Apollo Tyres374.94.751.28440.95269.7323809.93
CEAT2120.05.750.272640.01357.68575.42
Bengal & Assam Company6805.0-122.5-1.777190.02606.07687.15
27 Oct 2023, 12:28:38 PM IST

MRF share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2221
Hold2222
Sell2223
Strong Sell4444
27 Oct 2023, 12:27:18 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for MRF stock is 107929.05, while the high price is 108499.95.

27 Oct 2023, 12:06:07 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 27 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 110000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 725.25 (+17.27%) & 1894.25 (+8.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 27 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 100000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 105000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 390.05 (-22.96%) & 1240.0 (-13.87%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:45:00 AM IST

MRF October futures opened at 108000.15 as against previous close of 108012.25

MRF is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 108230.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 108505.8, with a bid quantity of 5. On the other hand, the offer price is 108564.4, with an offer quantity of 10. The stock has a relatively high open interest of 41455, indicating potential market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:42:38 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹108153.1, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹107512.6

The current stock price of MRF is 108153.1 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 640.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6% from its previous value and has a net increase of 640.5 points.

Click here for MRF News

27 Oct 2023, 11:30:35 AM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2600.4542.11.652644.851801.050271.17
MRF108153.1640.50.6113379.181390.9545869.24
Apollo Tyres377.57.351.99440.95269.7323975.06
CEAT2126.9512.70.62640.01357.68603.53
Bengal & Assam Company6761.0-166.5-2.47190.02606.07637.45
27 Oct 2023, 11:13:17 AM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

MRF stock's low price for the day was 107929.05, while the high price reached 108499.95.

27 Oct 2023, 11:00:13 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108100, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹107512.6

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 108,100. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 587.4, which means that the stock has gained 587.4 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:44:32 AM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 27 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 110000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 725.0 (+17.23%) & 1890.0 (+8.49%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 27 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 100000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 105000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 380.0 (-24.95%) & 1359.75 (-5.56%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:33:15 AM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2608.049.651.942644.851801.050417.12
MRF108400.0887.40.83113379.181390.9545973.96
Apollo Tyres376.556.41.73440.95269.7323914.73
CEAT2122.258.00.382640.01357.68584.52
Bengal & Assam Company6901.0-26.5-0.387190.02606.07795.6
27 Oct 2023, 10:28:42 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹108180, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹107512.6

The current data shows that the stock price of MRF is 108180, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 667.4. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.62% or 667.4.

27 Oct 2023, 10:25:01 AM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of MRF stock today was 107929.05, while the high price reached 108499.95.

27 Oct 2023, 10:21:28 AM IST

MRF October futures opened at 108000.15 as against previous close of 108012.25

MRF, one of India's leading tyre manufacturers, is currently trading at a spot price of 108,336.05. The bid price stands at 108,717.6 with a bid quantity of 5, while the offer price is 108,800.0 with an offer quantity of 10. The stock has an open interest of 41,420. MRF's strong position in the market and consistent performance make it an attractive investment option.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 09:57:36 AM IST

MRF Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:47:37 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹107200.05, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

The current stock price of MRF is 107200.05 with a percent change of -1.34. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.34% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1453, indicating a decrease of 1453.

27 Oct 2023, 09:36:38 AM IST

MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.0%
3 Months10.14%
6 Months22.9%
YTD21.4%
1 Year23.06%
27 Oct 2023, 09:13:29 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107200.05, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹108653.05

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 107200.05. The percent change is -1.34, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1453, implying a decrease of 1453 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 08:16:11 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108653.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for MRF was 354 shares, with the closing price at 108,653.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App