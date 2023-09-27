MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was ₹108889.55 and the close price was ₹109266.5. The stock reached a high of ₹109901.2 and a low of ₹108889.55 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at ₹46440.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112671.2 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 107 shares.
The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹109,500 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 233.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% and the net change in price is ₹233.5.
