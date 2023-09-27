Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 109266.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109500 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 108889.55 and the close price was 109266.5. The stock reached a high of 109901.2 and a low of 108889.55 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at 46440.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112671.2 and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109500, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹109266.5

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 109,500 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 233.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% and the net change in price is 233.5.

27 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109266.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of MRF shares traded on the BSE was 107 shares. The closing price of each share was 109,266.5.

