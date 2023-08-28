MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was ₹108,499.95 and the close price was ₹108,551.7. The stock had a high of ₹108,889.05 and a low of ₹108,200. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45,988.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111,939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 161 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹108,366.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.15% or ₹165.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.73%
|3 Months
|6.82%
|6 Months
|25.05%
|YTD
|22.6%
|1 Year
|27.03%
The current price of MRF stock is ₹108433.85, with a net change of -117.85 and a percent change of -0.11. This means that the stock price has decreased by 117.85 points, representing a 0.11% decrease from the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 161. The closing price for the day was ₹108,551.7.
