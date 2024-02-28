MRF Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF was ₹149000, closing at ₹148411.4. The high for the day was ₹149500 and the low was ₹146136.4. The market capitalization stood at 62546.76 cr. The 52-week high and low were 151283.4 and 81390.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 449 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.