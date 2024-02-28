Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

MRF Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 148411.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147515.95 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF was 149000, closing at 148411.4. The high for the day was 149500 and the low was 146136.4. The market capitalization stood at 62546.76 cr. The 52-week high and low were 151283.4 and 81390.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 449 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹148411.4 on last trading day

On the last day, MRF had a BSE volume of 449 shares with a closing price of 148411.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!