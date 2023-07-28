MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets in trading today

The last day of trading for MRF saw an open price of ₹102,968.9, a close price of ₹102,150.3, a high of ₹102,968.9, and a low of ₹102,000. The market capitalization for MRF is currently at ₹43,567.57 crore. The 52-week high for MRF is ₹103,133.85, while the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for MRF on this day was 55 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.