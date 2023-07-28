Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 102409.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102282.6 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

The last day of trading for MRF saw an open price of 102,968.9, a close price of 102,150.3, a high of 102,968.9, and a low of 102,000. The market capitalization for MRF is currently at 43,567.57 crore. The 52-week high for MRF is 103,133.85, while the 52-week low is 78,000. The BSE volume for MRF on this day was 55 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102282.6, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹102409.85

The current stock price of MRF is 102282.6. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.12% in percentage change and a net change of -127.25.

28 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102726, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹102150.3

The current data for MRF stock is as follows:- Price: 102,726- Percent Change: 0.56- Net Change: 575.7This means that the stock price of MRF is currently at 102,726. The percent change indicates that the stock has increased by 0.56% compared to the previous period. The net change shows that the stock has increased by 575.7 points.

28 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹102150.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, there were a total of 55 shares that were traded. The closing price for each share was 102150.3.

