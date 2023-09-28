Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 109675.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110073.5 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, MRF's open price was 109990 and the close price was 109675.4. The stock's high for the day was 110538.2 and the low was 109343.25. The market capitalization of MRF is 46683.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112671.2 and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109675.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 146. The closing price of the shares was 109,675.4.

