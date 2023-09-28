MRF Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, MRF's open price was ₹109990 and the close price was ₹109675.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹110538.2 and the low was ₹109343.25. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46683.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112671.2 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 146 shares.
28 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST
