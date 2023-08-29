MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF shares slide in negative trading
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
MRF stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 108531.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108134 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹108,500 and closed at ₹108,531.95. The stock had a high of ₹108,900 and a low of ₹108,133.65. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45,861.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111,939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. There were 102 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:00:10 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:05:42 AM IST
