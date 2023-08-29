Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF shares slide in negative trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 108531.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108134 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 108,500 and closed at 108,531.95. The stock had a high of 108,900 and a low of 108,133.65. The market capitalization of MRF is 45,861.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111,939.95 and the 52-week low is 78,000. There were 102 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108134, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹108531.95

The current stock price of MRF is 10,8134 with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -397.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the value has decreased by 397.95.

29 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108531.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 102. The closing price for the day was 108,531.95.

