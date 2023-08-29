MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF shares slide in negative trading

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹108,500 and closed at ₹108,531.95. The stock had a high of ₹108,900 and a low of ₹108,133.65. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45,861.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111,939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. There were 102 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹10,8134 with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -397.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the value has decreased by ₹397.95.
On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 102. The closing price for the day was ₹108,531.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!