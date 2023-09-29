Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 110212.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108683.7 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 110300 and closed at 110212.8. The stock reached a high of 110300 and a low of 108439.2. The market capitalization of MRF is 46094.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112671.2 and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for MRF shares was 280.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108683.7, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹110212.8

The current stock price of MRF is 108683.7 with a percentage change of -1.39. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.39% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1529.1, indicating a decrease of 1529.1 from the previous price.

29 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹110212.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 280. The closing price for the shares was 110,212.8.

