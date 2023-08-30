MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock rallies with positive trading today
1 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM ISTLivemint
MRF stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 108808.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109280 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of MRF stock was ₹108,175 and the closing price was ₹108,243.35. The stock reached a high of ₹108,887.65 and a low of ₹108,175 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46,040.92 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹111,939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for the day was 50 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 09:47:51 AM IST
MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹109280, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹108808.8
The current stock price of MRF is ₹109280, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 471.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive change of 0.43 and a net increase of 471.2.