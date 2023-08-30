comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock rallies with positive trading today
LIVE UPDATES

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock rallies with positive trading today

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 108808.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109280 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, the opening price of MRF stock was 108,175 and the closing price was 108,243.35. The stock reached a high of 108,887.65 and a low of 108,175 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is 46,040.92 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 111,939.95 and the 52-week low is 78,000. The BSE volume for the day was 50 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:47:51 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹109280, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹108808.8

The current stock price of MRF is 109280, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 471.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive change of 0.43 and a net increase of 471.2.

30 Aug 2023, 09:33:49 AM IST

MRF Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:32:15 AM IST

MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.37%
3 Months8.44%
6 Months27.63%
YTD22.9%
1 Year28.9%
30 Aug 2023, 09:08:58 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108557.8, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹108243.35

The current price of MRF stock is 108,557.8 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 314.45.

30 Aug 2023, 08:17:11 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108243.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 50. The closing price for the shares was 108,243.35.

