MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock rallies with positive trading today

On the last day, the opening price of MRF stock was ₹108,175 and the closing price was ₹108,243.35. The stock reached a high of ₹108,887.65 and a low of ₹108,175 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46,040.92 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹111,939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for the day was 50 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹109280, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 471.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive change of 0.43 and a net increase of 471.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.37%
|3 Months
|8.44%
|6 Months
|27.63%
|YTD
|22.9%
|1 Year
|28.9%
The current price of MRF stock is ₹108,557.8 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 314.45.
On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 50. The closing price for the shares was ₹108,243.35.
