Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 108182.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108000 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at a price of 108,200 and closed at 107,512.6. The stock reached a high of 108,900 and a low of 107,929.05 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is 45,790.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 113,379.1 and the 52-week low is 81,390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 191 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹108000, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹108182.3

The current stock price of MRF is 108,000 with a net change of -182.3 and a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by 182.3 or 0.17% from its previous value.

30 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.26%
3 Months9.45%
6 Months21.55%
YTD22.2%
1 Year23.84%
30 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107968.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹107512.6

The current stock price of MRF is 107,968.2. It has experienced a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 455.6, indicating a positive movement.

30 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107512.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 191. The closing price for the stock was 107,512.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.