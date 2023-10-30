MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at a price of ₹108,200 and closed at ₹107,512.6. The stock reached a high of ₹108,900 and a low of ₹107,929.05 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45,790.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113,379.1 and the 52-week low is ₹81,390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 191 shares.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹108,000 with a net change of -182.3 and a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by ₹182.3 or 0.17% from its previous value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.26%
|3 Months
|9.45%
|6 Months
|21.55%
|YTD
|22.2%
|1 Year
|23.84%
The current stock price of MRF is ₹107,968.2. It has experienced a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 455.6, indicating a positive movement.
On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 191. The closing price for the stock was ₹107,512.6.
