comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.05 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.65 -1.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,418.3 -0.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.95 -0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.55 -0.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MRF Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

MRF Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 108808.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109222.85 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF shares was 109,347.5 and the close price was 108,808.8. The high for the day was 109,731.35 and the low was 109,162. The market capitalization of MRF is 46,322.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111,939.95 and the 52-week low is 78,000. The BSE volume for MRF shares on that day was 162.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:22:30 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108808.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, a total of 162 shares were traded. The closing price for these shares was 108,808.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App