MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, MRF's open price was ₹108500 and the close price was ₹108182.3. The high for the day was ₹109260.95 and the low was ₹107923.7. The market cap of MRF is ₹46288.05 crore. The 52-week high is ₹113379.1 and the 52-week low is ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.