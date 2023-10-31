Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
MRF stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 109031.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109362.4 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, MRF's open price was 108500 and the close price was 108182.3. The high for the day was 109260.95 and the low was 107923.7. The market cap of MRF is 46288.05 crore. The 52-week high is 113379.1 and the 52-week low is 81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.45%
3 Months9.87%
6 Months22.48%
YTD23.13%
1 Year21.98%
31 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109362.4, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹109031.85

MRF stock is currently trading at a price of 109362.4. The stock has seen a 0.3% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 330.55.

31 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108182.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, there were 144 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 108,182.3.

