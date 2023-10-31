MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, MRF's open price was ₹108500 and the close price was ₹108182.3. The high for the day was ₹109260.95 and the low was ₹107923.7. The market cap of MRF is ₹46288.05 crore. The 52-week high is ₹113379.1 and the 52-week low is ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 144 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST
MRF share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.45%
|3 Months
|9.87%
|6 Months
|22.48%
|YTD
|23.13%
|1 Year
|21.98%
31 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST
MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109362.4, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹109031.85
MRF stock is currently trading at a price of ₹109362.4. The stock has seen a 0.3% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 330.55.
31 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108182.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, there were 144 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹108,182.3.