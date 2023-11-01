Hello User
MSTC share price Today Live Updates : MSTC Stock Plunges on Bearish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

MSTC stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 441.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.9 per share. Investors should monitor MSTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MSTC

On the last day of MSTC's trading, the stock opened at 444 and closed at 441.85. The highest price during the day was 447.1, while the lowest price was 441.8. The market capitalization of MSTC is 3136.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 532.75 and the 52-week low is 239.65. The total BSE volume for MSTC shares on that day was 4691.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 01:01 PM IST MSTC Live Updates

01 Nov 2023, 12:49 PM IST MSTC share price update :MSTC trading at ₹440.9, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹441.85

The current data shows that the stock price of MSTC is 440.9. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.95, suggesting a decrease of 0.95 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of MSTC has experienced a slight decline.

01 Nov 2023, 12:43 PM IST MSTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
FSN E-Commerce Ventures139.35-0.05-0.04224.65114.339748.85
MSTC441.25-0.6-0.14532.75239.653106.4
Spencer'S Retail66.4-1.19-1.7679.551.52598.48
Intrasoft Technologies122.45-0.1-0.08177.695.0180.39
Istreet Network2.40.00.03.161.415.11
01 Nov 2023, 12:17 PM IST MSTC share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of MSTC Limited reached a low of 441.55 and a high of 447.10 on the current day.

01 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST MSTC share price Live :MSTC closed at ₹441.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MSTC had a volume of 4691 shares with a closing price of 441.85.

