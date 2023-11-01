MSTC share price Today Live Updates : MSTC Stock Plunges on Bearish Trading Day

On the last day of MSTC's trading, the stock opened at ₹444 and closed at ₹441.85. The highest price during the day was ₹447.1, while the lowest price was ₹441.8. The market capitalization of MSTC is ₹3136.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹532.75 and the 52-week low is ₹239.65. The total BSE volume for MSTC shares on that day was 4691.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of MSTC is ₹440.9. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.95, suggesting a decrease of 0.95 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of MSTC has experienced a slight decline.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|139.35
|-0.05
|-0.04
|224.65
|114.3
|39748.85
|MSTC
|441.25
|-0.6
|-0.14
|532.75
|239.65
|3106.4
|Spencer'S Retail
|66.4
|-1.19
|-1.76
|79.5
|51.52
|598.48
|Intrasoft Technologies
|122.45
|-0.1
|-0.08
|177.6
|95.0
|180.39
|Istreet Network
|2.4
|0.0
|0.0
|3.16
|1.41
|5.11
The stock price of MSTC Limited reached a low of ₹441.55 and a high of ₹447.10 on the current day.
On the last day of trading, MSTC had a volume of 4691 shares with a closing price of ₹441.85.
