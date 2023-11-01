MSTC share price Today Live Updates : MSTC Stock Plunges on Bearish Trading Day

On the last day of MSTC's trading, the stock opened at ₹444 and closed at ₹441.85. The highest price during the day was ₹447.1, while the lowest price was ₹441.8. The market capitalization of MSTC is ₹3136.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹532.75 and the 52-week low is ₹239.65. The total BSE volume for MSTC shares on that day was 4691.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.