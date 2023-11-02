Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MSTC Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MSTC stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 441.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438 per share. Investors should monitor MSTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MSTC

On the last day of trading, MSTC opened at 444 and closed at 441.85. The stock reached a high of 447.1 and a low of 436.4 during the day. The market capitalization of MSTC is 3083.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 532.75, while the 52-week low is 239.65. The BSE volume for MSTC was 11602 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST MSTC share price Live :MSTC closed at ₹441.85 on last trading day

On the last day of MSTC BSE trading, there was a volume of 11,602 shares. The closing price for the day was 441.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.