MSTC share price Today Live Updates : MSTC Stock Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, MSTC's stock opened at ₹456.95 and closed at ₹444.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹456.95, while the lowest was ₹441. The company's market capitalization is ₹3,108.86 crore. The 52-week high for MSTC's stock is ₹532.75, and the 52-week low is ₹239.65. A total of 14,505 shares were traded on the BSE.

