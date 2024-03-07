MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 07 Mar 2024

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 36.57 %. The stock closed at 28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.24 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : MUKKA PROTEINS opened at ₹44 and closed at ₹28 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹44 and a low of ₹38.24 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,296,035 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Mar 2024, 10:20:04 AM IST
