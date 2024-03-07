Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 07 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 36.57 %. The stock closed at 28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.24 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Price Today

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : MUKKA PROTEINS opened at 44 and closed at 28 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 44 and a low of 38.24 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,296,035 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MUKKA PROTEINS on the BSE, the volume was 2,296,723 shares and the closing price was 28.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!