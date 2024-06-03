MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mukka Proteins opened at ₹35.26 and closed at ₹35.58. The stock reached a high of ₹35.74 and a low of ₹34.9 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹1053.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44 and the 52-week low is ₹32.5. The BSE volume for Mukka Proteins was 134,939 shares traded.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS reached a peak of 33.18 and a low of 33.06 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjust stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|33.17
|Support 1
|33.05
|Resistance 2
|33.23
|Support 2
|32.99
|Resistance 3
|33.29
|Support 3
|32.93
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|33.59
|10 Days
|34.22
|20 Days
|34.92
|50 Days
|36.34
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
