MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 35.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.1 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mukka Proteins opened at 35.26 and closed at 35.58. The stock reached a high of 35.74 and a low of 34.9 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 1053.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44 and the 52-week low is 32.5. The BSE volume for Mukka Proteins was 134,939 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live Updates: Mukka Proteins share price live: Today's Price range

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live Updates: Mukka Proteins stock reached a low of 34.9 and a high of 35.74 on the current day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:51 PM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 0.00% lower than yesterday

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of MUKKA PROTEINS until 12 AM is 0.00% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped to 35.1, showing a 0% decrease. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 12:39 PM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS reached a peak of 33.18 and a low of 33.06 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjust stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 133.17Support 133.05
Resistance 233.23Support 232.99
Resistance 333.29Support 332.93
03 Jun 2024, 12:26 PM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days33.59
10 Days34.22
20 Days34.92
50 Days36.34
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
03 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS Short Term and Long Term Trends

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of MUKKA PROTEINS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹35.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 35.74 & 34.9 yesterday to end at 35.58. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

