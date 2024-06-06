MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mukka Proteins opened at ₹35.26 and closed at ₹35.58. The stock reached a high of ₹35.74 and a low of ₹34.9. The market capitalization stood at 1053.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹44 and the low was ₹32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 134,939 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live Updates: Mukka Proteins stock reached a low of ₹34.9 and a high of ₹35.74 on the current day.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The volume of MUKKA PROTEINS traded until 12 AM is unchanged compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹35.1, showing no change. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS reached a peak of 33.03 and a low of 32.68 in the prior trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should monitor overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.99
|Support 1
|32.64
|Resistance 2
|33.19
|Support 2
|32.49
|Resistance 3
|33.34
|Support 3
|32.29
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|33.59
|10 Days
|34.22
|20 Days
|34.92
|50 Days
|36.34
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of MUKKA PROTEINS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹35.74 & ₹34.9 yesterday to end at ₹35.58. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend