MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Dips in Trading Today

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : On the last day, Mukka Proteins opened at ₹36.79, reached a high of ₹36.79, and a low of ₹35.4 before closing at ₹36.18. The market capitalization stood at ₹1068.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹44 and a 52-week low of ₹32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 76,656 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MUKKA PROTEINS share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 21.10% higher than yesterday
The volume of MUKKA PROTEINS traded by 1 PM is 21.10% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹35.43, showing a decrease of -2.07%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
MUKKA PROTEINS reached a peak of 35.72 and a low of 35.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 35.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support around 35.43 and 35.34.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|35.61
|Support 1
|35.29
|Resistance 2
|35.83
|Support 2
|35.19
|Resistance 3
|35.93
|Support 3
|34.97
Mukka Proteins share price live: Today's Price range
Mukka Proteins stock traded at a low price of ₹35.3 and a high price of ₹36.79 on the current day.
MUKKA PROTEINS share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 13.23% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of MUKKA PROTEINS until 12 AM is 13.23% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹35.54, showing a decrease of -1.77%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
MUKKA PROTEINS share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 35.75 and 35.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 35.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 35.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|35.86
|Support 1
|35.6
|Resistance 2
|35.95
|Support 2
|35.43
|Resistance 3
|36.12
|Support 3
|35.34
MUKKA PROTEINS Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of MUKKA PROTEINS share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
MUKKA PROTEINS share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|36.67
|10 Days
|36.46
|20 Days
|37.17
|50 Days
|0.00
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
MUKKA PROTEINS share price update :MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹35.65, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹36.18
The current market price of MUKKA PROTEINS has broken the first support of ₹36.02 & second support of ₹35.73 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹35.37. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹35.37 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
MUKKA PROTEINS share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 27.70% higher than yesterday
As of 11 AM, the trading volume of MUKKA PROTEINS has increased by 27.70% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹35.6, showing a decrease of -1.6%. Volume traded is a key indicator in analyzing trends, along with price movements. A positive price change with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 35.75 and 35.43 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 35.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 35.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|35.75
|Support 1
|35.47
|Resistance 2
|35.92
|Support 2
|35.36
|Resistance 3
|36.03
|Support 3
|35.19
MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹36.18 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹36.79 & ₹35.4 yesterday to end at ₹36.18. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!