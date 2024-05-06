LIVE UPDATES

MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Dips in Trading Today

13 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Trade

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 36.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.65 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.