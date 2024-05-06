Hello User
MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
13 min read . 01:47 PM IST Trade
Livemint

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 36.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.65 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Price Today

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : On the last day, Mukka Proteins opened at 36.79, reached a high of 36.79, and a low of 35.4 before closing at 36.18. The market capitalization stood at 1068.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 44 and a 52-week low of 32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 76,656 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 21.10% higher than yesterday

The volume of MUKKA PROTEINS traded by 1 PM is 21.10% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 35.43, showing a decrease of -2.07%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

MUKKA PROTEINS reached a peak of 35.72 and a low of 35.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 35.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support around 35.43 and 35.34.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 135.61Support 135.29
Resistance 235.83Support 235.19
Resistance 335.93Support 334.97
06 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Mukka Proteins share price live: Today's Price range

Mukka Proteins stock traded at a low price of 35.3 and a high price of 36.79 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:55 PM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 13.23% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of MUKKA PROTEINS until 12 AM is 13.23% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 35.54, showing a decrease of -1.77%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 35.75 and 35.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 35.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 35.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 135.86Support 135.6
Resistance 235.95Support 235.43
Resistance 336.12Support 335.34
06 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of MUKKA PROTEINS share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days36.67
10 Days36.46
20 Days37.17
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
06 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price update :MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹35.65, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹36.18

The current market price of MUKKA PROTEINS has broken the first support of 36.02 & second support of 35.73 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 35.37. If the stock price breaks the final support of 35.37 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 27.70% higher than yesterday

As of 11 AM, the trading volume of MUKKA PROTEINS has increased by 27.70% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 35.6, showing a decrease of -1.6%. Volume traded is a key indicator in analyzing trends, along with price movements. A positive price change with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 35.75 and 35.43 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 35.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 35.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 135.75Support 135.47
Resistance 235.92Support 235.36
Resistance 336.03Support 335.19
06 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹36.18 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 36.79 & 35.4 yesterday to end at 36.18. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

