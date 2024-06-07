MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mukka Proteins opened at ₹35.26 and closed at ₹35.58. The stock reached a high of ₹35.74 and a low of ₹34.9. The market capitalization of Mukka Proteins was ₹1053.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹44 and the 52-week low was ₹32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 134,939 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MUKKA PROTEINS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|35.53
|Support 1
|34.78
|Resistance 2
|36.02
|Support 2
|34.52
|Resistance 3
|36.28
|Support 3
|34.03
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 633 k & BSE volume was 158 k.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹35.74 & ₹34.9 yesterday to end at ₹35.58. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend