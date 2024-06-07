Hello User
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 35.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.1 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mukka Proteins opened at 35.26 and closed at 35.58. The stock reached a high of 35.74 and a low of 34.9. The market capitalization of Mukka Proteins was 1053.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 44 and the 52-week low was 32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 134,939 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MUKKA PROTEINS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 135.53Support 134.78
Resistance 236.02Support 234.52
Resistance 336.28Support 334.03
07 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS volume yesterday was 792 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1220 k

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 633 k & BSE volume was 158 k.

07 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹35.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 35.74 & 34.9 yesterday to end at 35.58. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

