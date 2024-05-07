Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 36.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.8 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Price Today

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : MUKKA PROTEINS had an open price of 36.79 and a close price of 36.18 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 36.79 and a low of 35.3. The market capitalization stood at 1074.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 44 and the 52-week low was 32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 117,820 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today : MUKKA PROTEINS volume yesterday was 1344 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1800 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1227 k & BSE volume was 117 k.

07 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹36.18 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 36.79 & 35.3 yesterday to end at 36.18. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.