MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : MUKKA PROTEINS had an open price of ₹36.79 and a close price of ₹36.18 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹36.79 and a low of ₹35.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹1074.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹44 and the 52-week low was ₹32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 117,820 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 25.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1227 k & BSE volume was 117 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹36.79 & ₹35.3 yesterday to end at ₹36.18. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!