MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : On the last trading day, MUKKA PROTEINS opened at ₹35.76 and closed at ₹35.68. The stock reached a high of ₹36.02 and a low of ₹35 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹1061.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹44, and the 52-week low was ₹32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 381,715 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for MUKKA PROTEINS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|35.93
|Support 1
|35.03
|Resistance 2
|36.42
|Support 2
|34.62
|Resistance 3
|36.83
|Support 3
|34.13
The trading volume yesterday was 39.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 634 k & BSE volume was 381 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹36.02 & ₹35 yesterday to end at ₹35.68. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
