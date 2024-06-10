Hello User
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 35.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.1 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mukka Proteins opened at 35.26 and closed at 35.58. The stock reached a high of 35.74 and a low of 34.9. The market cap stood at 1053.0 crore. The 52-week high was 44 and the low was 32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 134,939 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Today, MUKKA PROTEINS' stock price remained unchanged at 35.1, while its industry peers showed mixed performance. Cosmic CRF is experiencing a decline, while BEML Land Assets, Transindia Real Estate, null, and Amic Forging are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
BEML Land Assets262.251.550.59377.0144.11092.01
Transindia Real Estate40.760.661.6560.427.61001.47
null35.10.00.044.032.51053.0
Cosmic CRF1230.0-8.25-0.671290.3181.01008.35
Amic Forging1097.199.710.0997.4239.4294874.67
10 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹35.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 35.74 & 34.9 yesterday to end at 35.58. null

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.