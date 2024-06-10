MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mukka Proteins opened at ₹35.26 and closed at ₹35.58. The stock reached a high of ₹35.74 and a low of ₹34.9. The market cap stood at ₹1053.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹44 and the low was ₹32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 134,939 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Today, MUKKA PROTEINS' stock price remained unchanged at ₹35.1, while its industry peers showed mixed performance. Cosmic CRF is experiencing a decline, while BEML Land Assets, Transindia Real Estate, null, and Amic Forging are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|BEML Land Assets
|262.25
|1.55
|0.59
|377.0
|144.1
|1092.01
|Transindia Real Estate
|40.76
|0.66
|1.65
|60.4
|27.6
|1001.47
|null
|35.1
|0.0
|0.0
|44.0
|32.5
|1053.0
|Cosmic CRF
|1230.0
|-8.25
|-0.67
|1290.3
|181.0
|1008.35
|Amic Forging
|1097.1
|99.7
|10.0
|997.4
|239.4
|294874.67
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹35.74 & ₹34.9 yesterday to end at ₹35.58. null