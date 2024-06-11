MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mukka Proteins opened at ₹35.26 and closed at ₹35.58. The stock reached a high of ₹35.74 and a low of ₹34.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Mukka Proteins is ₹1053.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44 and the 52-week low is ₹32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 134,939 shares traded.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live Updates: MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹35.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹35.58
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live Updates: MUKKA PROTEINS share price is at ₹35.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹34.78 and ₹35.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹34.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 35.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS stock price remains unchanged today at ₹35.1, in line with its industry peers. Khazanchi Jewellers, Cosmic CRF, null, Transindia Real Estate, and Meson Valves India are all experiencing an upward trend as well. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen a slight increase of 0.27% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|416.05
|3.3
|0.8
|424.5
|142.3
|45742.93
|Cosmic CRF
|1199.0
|13.35
|1.13
|1290.3
|181.0
|982.94
|null
|35.1
|0.0
|0.0
|44.0
|32.5
|1053.0
|Transindia Real Estate
|42.49
|0.29
|0.69
|60.4
|27.6
|1043.98
|Meson Valves India
|1105.0
|64.7
|6.22
|1040.3
|193.8
|960.8879000000001
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 0.00% lower than yesterday
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The volume of MUKKA PROTEINS traded until 10 AM is 0.00% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹35.1, down by 0%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS touched a high of 34.14 & a low of 33.84 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|34.19
|Support 1
|33.89
|Resistance 2
|34.31
|Support 2
|33.71
|Resistance 3
|34.49
|Support 3
|33.59
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹35.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹35.74 & ₹34.9 yesterday to end at ₹35.58. null