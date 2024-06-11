Hello User
MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 35.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.1 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mukka Proteins opened at 35.26 and closed at 35.58. The stock reached a high of 35.74 and a low of 34.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Mukka Proteins is 1053.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44 and the 52-week low is 32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 134,939 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live Updates: MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹35.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹35.58

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live Updates: MUKKA PROTEINS share price is at 35.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 34.78 and 35.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 34.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 35.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:12 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS stock price remains unchanged today at 35.1, in line with its industry peers. Khazanchi Jewellers, Cosmic CRF, null, Transindia Real Estate, and Meson Valves India are all experiencing an upward trend as well. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen a slight increase of 0.27% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Khazanchi Jewellers416.053.30.8424.5142.345742.93
Cosmic CRF1199.013.351.131290.3181.0982.94
null35.10.00.044.032.51053.0
Transindia Real Estate42.490.290.6960.427.61043.98
Meson Valves India1105.064.76.221040.3193.8960.8879000000001
11 Jun 2024, 10:50 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 0.00% lower than yesterday

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The volume of MUKKA PROTEINS traded until 10 AM is 0.00% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 35.1, down by 0%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

11 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS touched a high of 34.14 & a low of 33.84 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 134.19Support 133.89
Resistance 234.31Support 233.71
Resistance 334.49Support 333.59
11 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS stock price remained unchanged today at 35.1, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Cosmic CRF and Transindia Real Estate are declining, while Khazanchi Jewellers, null, and Meson Valves India are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.18% and unchanged at 0% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Khazanchi Jewellers413.00.250.06424.5142.345407.59
Cosmic CRF1164.0-21.65-1.831290.3181.0954.25
null35.10.00.044.032.51053.0
Transindia Real Estate41.9-0.3-0.7160.427.61029.48
Meson Valves India1133.9593.659.01040.3193.8960.8879000000001
11 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹35.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 35.74 & 34.9 yesterday to end at 35.58. null

