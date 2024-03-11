Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS Stocks Dip on Market Turbulence

4 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Livemint

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 42.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.05 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Price TodayPremium
MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Price Today

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : MUKKA PROTEINS had a volatile trading day with an open price of 44, a close price of 28, a high of 44, and a low of 38.24. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 44, and the 52-week low was 38.24. The BSE volume for the day was 3,761,197 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 11:11:18 AM IST

Mukka Proteins share price live: Today's Price range

Mukka Proteins stock's low price today was 40.15 and the high price was 44.

11 Mar 2024, 11:04:21 AM IST

MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today :MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹42.05, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹42.26

The current price of MUKKA PROTEINS stock is 42.05 with a percent change of -0.5% and a net change of -0.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 10:22:49 AM IST

MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹42.55, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹42.26

MUKKA PROTEINS stock is currently priced at 42.55 with a 0.69% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.29.

11 Mar 2024, 10:10:06 AM IST

Mukka Proteins share price live: Today's Price range

Mukka Proteins stock reached a low of 40.15 and a high of 44 on the current day.

11 Mar 2024, 09:41:27 AM IST

MUKKA PROTEINS share price NSE Live :MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹41.3, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹42.26

MUKKA PROTEINS stock is currently priced at 41.3, showing a decrease of -2.27% with a net change of -0.96. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

11 Mar 2024, 09:00:46 AM IST

MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today :MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹42.26, up 50.93% from yesterday's ₹28

MUKKA PROTEINS stock is currently priced at 42.26, with a significant percent change of 50.93 and a net change of 14.26. This indicates a substantial increase in the stock's value, making it a potentially attractive investment opportunity.

11 Mar 2024, 08:03:10 AM IST

MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹28 on last trading day

On the last day, MUKKA PROTEINS had a trading volume of 3,761,197 shares on the BSE and closed at 28.

