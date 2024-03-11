MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS Stocks Dip on Market Turbulence

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 42.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.05 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : MUKKA PROTEINS had a volatile trading day with an open price of ₹44, a close price of ₹28, a high of ₹44, and a low of ₹38.24. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹44, and the 52-week low was ₹38.24. The BSE volume for the day was 3,761,197 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 11:11:18 AM IST
Mukka Proteins share price live: Today's Price range
Mukka Proteins stock's low price today was ₹40.15 and the high price was ₹44.
11 Mar 2024, 11:04:21 AM IST
MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today :MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹42.05, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹42.26
The current price of MUKKA PROTEINS stock is ₹42.05 with a percent change of -0.5% and a net change of -0.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 10:22:49 AM IST
MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹42.55, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹42.26
MUKKA PROTEINS stock is currently priced at ₹42.55 with a 0.69% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.29.
Mukka Proteins share price live: Today's Price range
Mukka Proteins stock reached a low of ₹40.15 and a high of ₹44 on the current day.
11 Mar 2024, 09:41:27 AM IST
MUKKA PROTEINS share price NSE Live :MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹41.3, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹42.26
MUKKA PROTEINS stock is currently priced at ₹41.3, showing a decrease of -2.27% with a net change of -0.96. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
11 Mar 2024, 09:00:46 AM IST
MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today :MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹42.26, up 50.93% from yesterday's ₹28
MUKKA PROTEINS stock is currently priced at ₹42.26, with a significant percent change of 50.93 and a net change of 14.26. This indicates a substantial increase in the stock's value, making it a potentially attractive investment opportunity.
11 Mar 2024, 08:03:10 AM IST
MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹28 on last trading day
On the last day, MUKKA PROTEINS had a trading volume of 3,761,197 shares on the BSE and closed at ₹28.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!