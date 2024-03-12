MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 42.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.15 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : On the last day, Mukka Proteins opened at ₹42.95 and closed at ₹42.26. The stock reached a high of ₹44 and a low of ₹40.15. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores with a 52-week high of ₹44 and a 52-week low of ₹38.24. The BSE volume for the day was 2,456,797 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:00:57 AM IST
