MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : On the last day, Mukka Proteins opened at ₹42.95 and closed at ₹42.26. The stock reached a high of ₹44 and a low of ₹40.15. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores with a 52-week high of ₹44 and a 52-week low of ₹38.24. The BSE volume for the day was 2,456,797 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹42.26 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, MUKKA PROTEINS on BSE had a trading volume of 2,456,797 shares with a closing price of ₹42.26.