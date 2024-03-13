MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Plummets in Trading Today

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 40.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.15 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Mukka Proteins, the stock opened at ₹38.35 and closed at ₹40.15. The stock reached a high of ₹39.3 and a low of ₹38.15. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹44 and the 52-week low was ₹38.24. The BSE volume for the day was 454,750 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2024, 09:04:18 AM IST
13 Mar 2024, 08:03:41 AM IST
