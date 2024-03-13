Active Stocks
MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Plummets in Trading Today

13 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 40.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.15 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Price Today

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Mukka Proteins, the stock opened at 38.35 and closed at 40.15. The stock reached a high of 39.3 and a low of 38.15. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 44 and the 52-week low was 38.24. The BSE volume for the day was 454,750 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:04:18 AM IST

MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today :MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹38.15, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹40.15

MUKKA PROTEINS stock is currently priced at 38.15 with a percent change of -4.98%. The net change is -2, indicating a decrease in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 08:03:41 AM IST

MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹40.15 on last trading day

On the last day, MUKKA PROTEINS had a trading volume of 454,750 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 40.15.

