MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 38.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.25 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Price Today

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Mukka Proteins, the stock opened at 36.25 and closed at 38.15. The high and low for the day were both 36.25. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 44 and the 52-week low was 38.15. The BSE volume for the day was 153,342 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹38.15 on last trading day

On the last day, MUKKA PROTEINS had a trading volume of 153342 shares with a closing price of 38.15 on the BSE.

