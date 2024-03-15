Active Stocks
Thu Mar 14 2024 15:51:31
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 36.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.25 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Price Today

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : On the last day, MUKKA PROTEINS opened at 34.44, closed at 36.25, with a high of 37.7 and a low of 34.44. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high was at 44, and the 52-week low was at 36.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1334333 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 08:00:25 AM IST

MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹36.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MUKKA PROTEINS had a trading volume of 1,334,333 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 36.25.

