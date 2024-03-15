MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 36.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.25 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : On the last day, MUKKA PROTEINS opened at ₹34.44, closed at ₹36.25, with a high of ₹37.7 and a low of ₹34.44. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹44, and the 52-week low was at ₹36.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1334333 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:00:25 AM IST
MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹36.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, MUKKA PROTEINS had a trading volume of 1,334,333 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹36.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!