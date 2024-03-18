Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 18 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 36.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.85 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Price Today

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : MUKKA PROTEINS had a stable day with an open and close price of 36.25. The stock reached a high of 37.25 and a low of 34.44. The market cap remained at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was at 44, while the low was at 34.44. The BSE volume for the day was 750,527 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹36.25 on last trading day

On the last day, MUKKA PROTEINS had a trading volume of 750,527 shares with a closing price of 36.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!